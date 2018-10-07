Differences In An Alliance Is Natural: Conrad Sangma

NET Bureau

“It is natural for the alliance partners to have occasional differences,” said Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma while speaking at the India Today Conclave East 2018 in Kolkata on Saturday and in response to a question about allegations that the BJP is trying to indirectly control power in Meghalaya.

Sangma donned the Meghalaya CM’s hat in March earlier this year by stitching an alliance with six parties, including the BJP.

On being asked about the reasons for aligning with the BJP, Sangma said, “The National People’s Party (NPP) has been with the BJP since 2012 when my father PA Sangma formed the party.”

“The BJP-led NDA supported my father during the presidential election in 2012. Since India is a diverse country, it is natural that we will have occasional differences. For example, we have openly expressed our differences with the BJP on the Citizenship Amendment Bill,” the Meghalaya CM said.

One of the recurring criticisms faced by Conrad Sangma is that his party thrives on dynasty politics. His father PA Sangma founded the NPP. His sister Agatha Sangma is a key member and former Union minister, while his brother James Sangma is Meghalaya’s current Home Minister.

Responding to a question whether his party has become an extended family business, Sangma said, “Yes maybe. This is because of PA Sangma’s personality and legacy and the fact that his name is much easy to identify. But in the end, it is the people who decide whether someone deserves their vote or not. Despite my father being a stalwart, I lost my first election.”

Speaking about the political scenario in the Northeast, Sangma said there is a need for a pan-Northeast party that represents all eight states.

“Many leaders from the Northeast have also felt this vacuum. There are no doubts that we share the national ethos but there are issues specific to the region that needs special attention.”

Sangma said the NPP is trying to expand its base outside Meghalaya where it presently has 20 seats and is leading an alliance.

“We have MLAs in Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. We will also contest the upcoming assembly elections in Mizoram,” he said.

SOURCE: India Today