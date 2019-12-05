Different tribes and cultures connect at Hornbill Festival

Net Bureau

Cultural troupes from different tribes today performed dances, songs and rituals on day four of ‘Cultural Connect’ at the ongoing Hornbill Festival at Kisama.

Lt Gen Rajeev Sirohi, AVSM, VSM GOC 3 corps and DoNER secretary Dr Inderjit Singh graced the occasion the morning event as special guests.

The evening session of ‘Cultural Connect’ was graced by the Union Minister for State for Tourism and Art & Culture (Independent Charge), Prahlad Singh Patel as Special Guest and GEM Hospitals Chairman, C. Palanivelu was the Honoured Guest.

The Chakhesang cultural troupe performed a folk dance called ‘Phetho Lizo’. The Chang cultural troupe performed ‘Langa-Pu,’ a ritual for rainfall. The Garo cultural troupe demonstrated indigenous game called ‘Gogripa’ or ‘Chagripa’

The Ao cultural troupe performed ‘Aar Tsüngsang’ a war dance. The Khiamniungan cultural troupe performed ‘Thamchie Lou.’ The Angami cultural troupe performed a lullaby called ‘Nuopie pfhe.’ The Konyak cultural troupe performed a lullaby and on popular demand also performed ‘The Fearless Eastern Tigress.’ The Phom troupe performed a song and dance called ‘Monyu Asho.’ The Lotha cultural troupe performed a war song called ‘Ooo-Ha’

The Yimchungrii and Kachari cultural troupe performed folk-dance called ‘Langa Ching’ and ‘Chotrolee’ respectively.

Rengma cultural troupe demonstrated the art of spinning cotton called ‘Tefü Kesü.’ Sangtam cultural troupe demonstrated the method of processing salt and the Sumi cultural troupe performed a war dance called ‘Aphilo Kuwo’.

Kuki cultural troupe performed a folk dance called ‘Lom-Lam.’ The Zeliang cultural troupe performed ‘Tingkong Rezai’ and the Pochury cultural troupe performed a folk dance called ‘La La Küjo.’

