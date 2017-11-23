It is difficult to educate an educated person, this was stated by eminent environmentalist and social worker from Ziro valley (Arunachal Pradesh) Taku Chatung.

While delivering the lecture during 13th Prof. Madhab Chandra Bora (MCB) Memorial Oration organised by the Department of Business Administration, Tezpur University on Wednesday, Chatung said, “When it comes to preserving indigenous knowledge system, I find educating the educated more difficult.

Late Prof. Madhab Chandra Bora was the founder Dean of School of Management Sciences, Tezpur University in Assam.

Chatung further applauded Tezpur for being a clean city and heaped lot of praise on the works of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha, “The people identify Tezpur as a cultural city.”

Chatung who is mulling to include Ziro Valley the headquarters of Lower Subansiri District and inhabitants of Apatani tribes on the UNESCO World Heritage (tentative list) Site, stated “Apatanis, one of the major ethnic groups of eastern Himalayas has a distinct civilization with unique systematic land use practices and cultivation methods. Modernity is actually a danger to Apatani culture, which bears exceptional testimony to the cultural traditions of the tribe.”

Speaking on the same occasion, Prof. MM Sarma, Vice-Chancellor of the University added, “Late Prof. Bora was pioneer in bringing computer science education in Assam and dreamt Tezpur University of a world class University and worked tirelessly for achieving the same. His untimely death was a great loss to the University as well as to the state.”