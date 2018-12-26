Digital Screens in Guwahati Railway Station

NET Bureau

To showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Indian Railways, a plan has been strategized to install a digital museum at the Guwahati Railway Station.

A digital screen is to be setup that will display the 150 years of Indian Railways history. Pranav Jyoti Sharma, CPRO of the Maligaon-headquartered NF Railway said that similar projects are been lined up in states like Manipur and Mizoram. Although the date of the project has not been revealed, it is expected to be implemented soon.

