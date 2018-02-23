Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 23 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Digitally Restored ‘Imaji Ningthem’ Screened in Imphal

Digitally Restored 'Imaji Ningthem' Screened in Imphal
February 23
11:22 2018
A Manipuri film ‘Imaji Ningthem’, which won an international award, has been digitally restored after 37 years and shown in Imphal.

Made in 1981, the restored classic, scripted by Maharaj Kumari Bindodini Devi and directed by prominent film maker Aribam Syam Sharma, was shown at the Centenary Hall of Manipur University on Wednesday.

Screened at many international film festivals,’Imagi Ningthem’ (My son, My Precious) won the ‘Golden Montgolfiere’ at the Festival of Three Continents at Nantes in France in 1982.

Present at the show, Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla appreciated the restoration of the film and remembered the literary and cultural contributions of Binodini. Binodini received Sahitya Akademi Award in 1979 for her Manipuri novel ‘Bor Saheb Ongbi Sanatombi’.

-PTI

Imaji Ningthem
