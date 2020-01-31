Dignity of case on alleged assault of IPS officer ensured: Assam Rifles

NET Bureau

The statements by various organisations on the alleged harassment case of lady IPS officer on January 19 at Khudengthabi check post by 12 Assam Rifles “which is still under investigation by AR as well as Police is rather unfortunate and unwarranted.”

According to a release from the IGAR (South), it stated the case is under detailed investigation through a staff court of inquiry ordered by Assam Rifles, and investigation is also on by the state police.

The release further said “the media coverage on the reported incident on January 20 and the photograph of the lady IPS officer appearing in uniform with a local editor appeared without any preliminary investigations.”

The dignity of the case has been ensured by not releasing the photographic and video evidence to the media and it will be shared only with investigating agencies and court, as and when required, it added.

Appearance of advocate on behalf of the jawan to MSCW on January 27 to facilitate the legal procedure was also done in spirit to honour the institution and bring the facts to its notice, the release stated.

Further the release stated, “Statements like ‘Assam Rifles should be removed from Manipur’, ‘PVCP Khudengthabi should be closed’ and ‘Handing over of Assam Rifles Post to State Forces’ in the media by certain organisations clearly bring out the aim of ultimate narrative being propagated by vested parties.”

Prevention of smuggling of narcotics has been a focus area of elected governments and therefore has been a mandated task of the AR. To save our citizens, especially the Manipur youth from the menace of drugs, total dedication by AR has led to the recovery of over Rs 500 crores of drugs and contraband items in the year 2019 alone, it claimed.

Some vested parties benefitting directly or indirectly from smuggling especially drugs therefore have been demanding the removal of AR post from NH-102, it added.

The IGAR (S) release continued, PVCP Khudengthabi is the only post of AR on NH-102 where the checking of incoming goods from Moreh is being carried out with the help of modern infrastructure which was purchased by Ministry of Home Affairs.

The inconvenience and delay caused is understandable but checking is required in the larger interest of the nation and Manipur, it added.

Source: Imphal Free Press