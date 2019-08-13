Dikom Tea Creates History, Sold At Rs 75000 Per Kg

NET Bureau

In another feat for Assam tea, Assam Tea Traders Guwahati bought a kilogram of Golden Butterfly tea at Rs. 75000 at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre this morning.

In sale no.33, the tea had been sold through J Thomas & Co Private limited. The tea had been produced at the Dikom Tea Estate.

Dinesh Bihani Secretary Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association said, “In the world of tea this auction centre has created an image of a place where records are meant to be broken and history is meant to be re-written”.

The GTAC is emerging as a centre for showcasing high priced Assam Speciality teas. While Darjeeling tea is known as the Champagne of teas, speciality teas from Assam is a lesser-known and rare commodity. However, there are connoisseurs around the world (and even within India) who are willing to pay a hefty premium for Assam Golden Butterfly.

Source: Pratidin Time