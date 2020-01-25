Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide, Jasmin Bhasin says ‘shocked, disturbed’

NET Bureau

TV actor Sejal Sharma, known for her sitcom Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, has committed suicide. As per sources report, she was found hanging at around 4 am on Friday and two of her friends were present at her residence at the time.

A suicide note has also been recovered. and a case has been registered as per the Accidental Death Report (ADR) and further investigation is underway, Sources report added.

A Times of India report said quoted co-actor Aru K Verma as saying, “Yes, this is true. I am shocked to hear the news. It’s very difficult for me to believe as I had met her just 10 days ago and we had even chatted on Whats app on Sunday. I am unable to come to terms with the news. I met her 10 days back and she was absolutely fine. We hadn’t met since last three-four months as I had also gone to my hometown, so when we met 10 days ago, she looked perfect. Her family discovered the news today morning, but I think she committed suicide yesterday night. Her family has taken her body to Udaipur for her last rites.”

“She was like a sister to me. She also tied rakhi to me in real-life. We shared a close bond and I am shaken. We were always connected to each other. I am unable to talk right now,” he added.

The show’s lead Jasmin Bhasin said: “I’m shocked and disturbed because she was a very happy girl and we would get along really well. I don’t see any reason why did she do that. But, it’s very sad.”

Sejal essayed the role of Simmi Khosla, lead actor Ansh Bagri aka Rocky’s adopted sister in the show. Sejal has earlier been a part of advertisements such as Vivo with Aamir Khan and Usha Fans with cricketers Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. She has also appeared in a web series, Azad Parinde.

Source: Hindustantimes