Wed, 25 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Dimapur Power Shutdown from till 2nd of August

Dimapur Power Shutdown from till 2nd of August
July 25
14:13 2018
The Power Department today informed that there will be shutdown of power in several parts of Dimapur from 4:00am to 8:00am starting July 26 to August 2.

A press note from the Executive Engineer, Transmission Division, Dimapur informed that this has been necessitated because the department is taking up upgradation works of 132/33kV 100MVA transformer, installation of protection equipments, strengthening and Bus bar modification at Nagarjan sub-station.

The shutdown will affect Ganeshnagar, Doyapur, Dhansiripar, Razhaphe & Rangapahar Army Cantonment on July 26 and 27; Kuda, Walford, Rajbari & adjoining areas on July 28 and 29; Metha, Thahekhu, Dobhinalla, PWD, Forest, Duncan, Town Area, Signal on July 30 and 31; and Industrial Estate, Sub Jail, Referral, Lengrijan, DC Court, Chekiye, Naharbari, Thilihxu, Full Nagarjan, Power Grid on August 1 and 2.

- The Morung Express

