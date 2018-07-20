Dimapur SBI loses Rs 80 Lakhs in ATM Refilling Process

The State Bank of India became poorer by almost a crore after cash destined for refilling ATMs went missing on Thursday. The incident, according to the police, occurred right outside the SBI Dimapur (Main) branch in Nagaland at around 11:00 am.

Cash amounting to Rs. 80 lakh went missing in the incident. The police citing preliminary inquiry said that security agents of a private security firm were in the process of transporting the money for refilling ATMs.

The agents, numbering 4-5 personnel, had reportedly collected the cash from the bank and had taken it to a waiting security van parked on the road outside.

As per the statement given to the police, they were putting the money in the van when unidentified person(s) distracted them. “The money went missing right after that,” said the police citing the statement received.

The police said that a case of theft was registered and further investigation was on. Four people were detained for questioning, it was added.

- The Morung Express