Dimapur to Host North East India Model of United Nations

NET Bureau, Kingson Chingakham

The 5th North East India Model of United Nations (NEIMUN) will begin from December 15 in Dimapur, Nagaland. The four-day conference will be hosting over 400 young minds from across the country to a celebration of diversity and mosaic cultures through its youth power, with the theme “Youth, Peace and Security”.

NEIMUN is the first and premier Model United Nations conference held in the Northeast and the first in India following the UN4MUN rules laid out by the United Nations Department of Public Information. Over the past four years, it has engaged over 2000 young minds represented from over 250 colleges and schools.

Dennis Lallienzuol, secretary general for NEIMUN 2017 stated in his official address, “As millennial youths, we are faced with many challenges ahead of us, at the same time we also have many opportunities in our hands. For being young is an enormous power in itself. We have the greatest opportunity to be the most important part of history that can be made: The first generation that can end poverty in any forms and the last generation that can fight climate change. Let us remember that we are and can be the sustainable generations, we are the weapons of peace and a catalyst in making our future resilient. We are the hope and the change, embark this challenging journey”.

NEIMUN believes in the power of youth voice in bringing effective positive change in the society. Presently NEIMUN has 32 dedicated young leaders leading various positions in the NEIMUN secretariat, as interns and as NEIMUN ambassadors. Through the Model United Nations Conferences, workshops and seminars, NEIMUN offers a platform for students to understand the importance and the mechanisms of the United Nations, international organisations and contemporary social problems through experience-based learning opportunities and evidence based social research on youth policies.

Prominent Speakers

Over the years, NEIMUN has hosted eminent personalities in its ‘Speaker Series’. NEIMUN 2017 will continue to bring such dynamic leaders to engage with young delegates throughout the course of the conference (in order of attendance)- Dr Ashwani Kumar, Former Governor of Nagaland and Manipur; Alemtemshi Jamir, IAS, Former Chief Secretary, Nagaland; Mmhonlumo Kikon, Minister L&E (Including Skill Development); Ryan Villanueva Co-Founder, Best Delegate USA; River O’ Nell Wallang, IFS- Former High Commissioner to Zambia and Malawi; Damon A. Williams – Vice Consul, US Consulate General, India; Dr Bremley WB Lyngdoh, Founder & CEO Worldview Impact, London; P Barkos O. Warjri (IAS), Former Chief Secretary, Govt. of Meghalaya; Gaurav Gogoi, Member of Parliament, Assam; Paul Seong – Deputy Director USAID, US Embassy India; LL Doungel, IPS, Director General of Police, Nagaland.

Achievements

NEIMUN sends youth delegations to WFUNA International Model United Nations, UN headquarters, New York and Harvard Model United Nations, India annually. NEIMUN has also established Model United Nations clubs in selected colleges and schools in Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. NEIMUN Delegates are trained and encouraged to establish their own conferences, organize various social impact program, initiate Model United Nations clubs in their respective Institute and celebrate awareness programs observed by the United Nations.

Being one of the conflict ridden regions in the country, NEIMUN has helped in understanding the delicate issues of conflict and war, ways in which it can be avoided through negotiations, mutual understanding and arbitration, hence, promoting international peace and international co-operations.

A participant from the last year conference, Vaibhav Sharma Pathak said, “Last October, I saw NEIMUN binding the diverse people of the northeast in a single thread of togetherness and unity. The constant encouragement brought to the forefront made me realize that, northeast-erners today can indeed make progress by leaps and bounds to become the leaders of tomorrow.”

Desire to Integrate Nationally and Globally

Limabenla Jamir, founder of NEIMUN said, “It would be a tremendous opportunity for NEIMUN to be involved nationally and globally but we will need the support of several stakeholders. That is our goal. For now, our priority is to reach out to all corners of North East India and connect and train young people, create a network of young leaders from the region who will be motivated and be involved in today’s policy discussions. We endorse the United Nations Security Council resolution 2250 on ‘Youth, Peace and Security’ and envision the youth of the region as part of the whole politico-socio and environmental development processes.”

This year will also witness a wider space and scope for young people to talk across generations for sustainable peace and securing solutions by setting engaging agendas even after the conference. At the NEIMUN 2017, through the committee sessions students will learn and discuss the following issues: Empowering Rural Women, Land Rights, Resource Sovereignty and the right to development of Indigenous people, Reducing Water Pollution and Ensuring Access to Clean Water & Rights and Protections for Refugees Fleeing Conflict.