Dimchrang Fest to Kick off on a Colourful Note

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

The Dimchrang Winter Festival 2017, an annual cultural extravaganza at Ampati in South West Garo Hills, Meghalaya will kick off on Friday with an array of arts, cultural and sporting activities.

The two days annual festival will give an ultimate talent platform for the youth of South West Garo Hills. The Ampati Arts and Culture Society have lined up a slew of activities to engage the youth of the region.

“We are organising different activities for the children and youth including talent competitions, indigenous games and sports, folk music competitions and other fun activities”, said Cyril V.D. Diengdoh, the deputy commissioner of South West Garo Hills.

Diengdoh said that through Dimchrang Festival, the administration under the aegis of art and culture society aims to provide platform for the youth to showcase their skills and talents in different arts, cultural and sporting activities.

He informed that William Initiative, a Tura based organisation has been entrusted to conduct different events and put up entertainment programme and rock concerts to enthrall the audience in the festive season.

On December 15, Indian Idol fame Amit Paul will perform at Student’s Field Ampati apart from magic show by popular illusionist Amazing David from Kolkata. Both the artists are already in Ampati for the show and are very excited to perform.

“It is a great honour that I am getting the privilege to perform at Ampati and thank the people of Garo hills for their love to me as always. I am indebted to the people of Garo hills for their continued moral support during Indian idol and thereafter. I request all the people to come and be part of the show”, said Amit Paul, singer.

Illusionist David Nobo is already bowled with the beautiful landscape of Garo hills and is looking forward to his show.

Other highlight of the day will be a folk fusion orchestra by Tengnang Sangma, who recent song – “Jajong”, (Moon) has become a social media sensation on youtube and facebook.

On December 16, the highlight of the event will be a rock show, wherein India’s own desi band Spunk will perform apart from local rock bands like – Safe and Sound, Notes of Arongga, Haystack Ladies and Gravity from Assam.