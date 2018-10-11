Dimpaur Police Clamps Down on Crimes

NET Bureau

The Dimapur Police’s clamp down on crimes has resulted in arrest of 6 persons in the past week for various offences including theft, motor lifting, and extortion.

A press release from Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police/PRO Dimapur informed that one Tolhobu Sikiba was arrested on October 6 attempting to steal a scooty from a residential area. A case has been registered at Sub-Urban Police Station (SBN) and investigation is on.

Another person Bikash Kumar of Muzafapur, Bihar was caught while purchasing pilfered fuel (Diesel) from the driver of a road roller of (ECI) four-lane project near Kuki dolong village. In this connection a case has been registered at Medziphema Police Station and investigation is on.

In a different incident, one Kahovi Aye was caught for smuggling prohibited articles (drugs) inside the jail by throwing prohibited articles over the main security wall from outside. A case has been registered at Diphupar Police Station.

A person identified as Salong Jamir was also arrested on October 6 for stealing Court’s property in Dimapur.

Further on October 8, one Tara Chand was apprehended by the public for committing a theft at Walford Rajabari Complex Dimapur and a case has been registered at East Police Station.

Meanwhile the Dimapur Police also arrested one person namely Anguvito (30 years) on October 10 from Riverbelt colony, Dimapur on criminal charge of extortion. A case has been registered at West Police Station and further investigation is on.

SOURCE: Nagaland Post