Dipa Karmakar Have Made the Country Proud: Ram Nath Kovind

Tripura’s daughter Dipa Karmakar have made the country proud, this was stated by President Ram Nath Kovind

While addressing a gathering in Tripura’s Agartala, President Ram Nath Kovind said that daughters from Tripura have made the country proud. He said, “When we talk about women empowerment, Tripura is one of the leading states in the country.

The thinking of people towards women is progressive in the state. Daughters from Tripura have made the country proud with their contribution.

Whole nation is proud of Dipa Karmakar for her achievements”.

ANI