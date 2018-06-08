Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 08 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Dipa Karmakar Have Made the Country Proud: Ram Nath Kovind

Dipa Karmakar Have Made the Country Proud: Ram Nath Kovind
June 08
10:27 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Tripura’s daughter Dipa Karmakar have made the country proud, this was stated by President Ram Nath Kovind

While addressing a gathering in Tripura’s Agartala, President Ram Nath Kovind said that daughters from Tripura have made the country proud. He said, “When we talk about women empowerment, Tripura is one of the leading states in the country.

The thinking of people towards women is progressive in the state. Daughters from Tripura have made the country proud with their contribution.

Whole nation is proud of Dipa Karmakar for her achievements”.

ANI

Tags
Dipa KarmakarRam Nath Kovind
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.