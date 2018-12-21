Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 21 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Dipali Barthakur Dies at 77

December 21
15:57 2018
NET Bureau

Popular Assamese singer Dipali Barthakur, who is also known as ‘Nightingale of Assam’, breathed her last on Friday, December 21, in a Guwahati-based hospital where she was undergoing treatment since Monday (December 17). She was 77 at the time of her death.

Born to Bishwanath Barthakur and Chandrakanti Devi in Sonari at Sivasagar, Assam, Dipali Barthakur first sang in 1958 when she was studying in Class IX. She sang the song Mor Bopai Lahon on All India Radio, Guwahati and for the film Lachit Borphukan she sang ‘Joubone Amoni Kore Chenaidhon’ in 1959.

The popular singer sang her last song ‘Luito Nejabi Boi’ in 1969. Since then Dipali Barthakur began suffering from a severe motor neuron disease which hindered her singing and forced her to get around with a wheelchair. In 1976 she married eminent Indian artist Neel Pawan Barua.

In 1998 Dipali Barthakur received Padma Shree, India’s fourth highest civilian award.

Some of her memorable songs include ‘Xuno Kharu Nelagey Muk’, ‘Senai Mi Jao Dei’ and many others.

Sources informed that the late singer will be cremated with full state honours.

Her last rites will be carried out on Saturday.

Dipali Barthakur’s death leaves behind a cultural void that will never be filled in.

