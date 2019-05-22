Diphu: An Uncharted Destination

Marvi Muskan

INTRODUCTION

Diphu is the headquarters of Karbi Anglong district in the state of Assam. This small town is a popular tourist hill station. Diphu is famous for its beautiful hilly region. It’s a small town but has a lot more to offer for nature lovers.

HOW TO REACH DIPHU

Diphu is situated at around 270 km from Guwahati by road and by train it is around 213 km. Dimapur Airport (54 km) is the nearest airport from Diphu. There is a local railway station in Diphu. Trains are available from this railroad station till the city of Guwahati. Direct trains are also available from Delhi, Amritsar, Dimapur, Chennai, and other important destinations. Buses are operational from the cities of Dimapur, Guwahati, Tezpur, and Hojai to visit this town of Diphu. The nearest airport is the Dimapur airport, which is well connected to cities like Guwahati. From the airport, hire a taxi to reach Diphu. You can also take a bus to get to the place in almost 2 hours.

PLACES TO VISIT IN DIPHU:

DISTRICT MUSEUM

The District Museum, Diphu displays objects of socio-cultural and archaeological importance. Several pieces of sculpture are on display. Sculptural image of Lord Narashimha of the 13th century A.D. in a remarkable item. There are beautifully engraved door jambs, lintels, and pillars of Uma-Maheswar, Ganesha & Vishnu etc. Besides these, the District Museum, Diphu houses a good number of Handloom & Textile. Traditional musical instruments of the Dimasa Kacharis, Thadou Kukis, Hmars & the Karbis are also on display.

The gorgeous collection of ornaments and adornments are not less rich in this museum. In the collection of ornaments include Nothengpi, Hiki anothengpi, Lek hiki, Sobai alek, Lek pengkhara, Lek jingiri etc of the Karbis. Mention may be made of the Khichuong, Khimulaop, Hah, Bilkam etc. of the Thadou kuki tribe. Thiefen, Thival etc. are the attractive neck ornaments of the Mizos and of the Rengma Nagas, Peng, Gih, Techang, Kang, etc. are on display in the museum.

Trekking The Highest Point Of Singhason: Located 4 km from Diphu, the highest point of Singhason serves as an ideal spot for trekking and hiking lovers. With an altitude of about 1,600 m, the hiking trail winds through the rainforest and rocky hills to the summit, offering panoramic views of the Brahmaputra river valley and the snow-covered Himalayan ranges at a distance. Among the various animals that can be spotted along the way are barking deer, and the gigantic langoors, as well as a diversity of bird species, including the Himalayan hornbills.

BOTANICAL GARDEN

The Botanical Garden is another highlight situated at only 5 km from Diphu, towards Manjha (can also be visited on the way to Siloni). The park houses a wide range of medicinal plants, herbs, and flowers that are rare to find in any other botanic garden, at least in Assam. Though the best time of visiting is near monsoon, for any plantsman, the atmosphere of the garden promises an enthralling experience throughout the year. There is a small lake in the garden with boating facilities for kids. Overall, the botanical garden boasts of another perfect picnic spot and a delight for plant lovers.

SILONI PICNIC SPOT

One of the most preferred spots for a fun-loving holiday is the Siloni Picnic Spot. Also known as Longsokangthu Picnic Spot, Siloni is located 24 km north of Diphu (towards Manjha) and is a protected piece of land looked after by the department of Environment and Forest. The park remains open every day for tourists between 10 am and 4 pm, but any trespassing beyond this time frame is restricted.

CONCLUSION

Diphu is mostly preferred by travelers. The go-to destination for types of travelers, be it family, kids, and couples. Diphu is, however, mostly preferred by Family. The best season or months to visit places in Diphu are February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, December. There are 3 tourist places in Diphu, which can be explored by travelers. Local attractions can be visited at any time of the day, be it early morning, afternoon, evening or night, as suitable for travelers. Sightseeing in Diphu can be done by travelers, which will take half a day or one day, but to see all sightseeing places, travelers need to stay in Diphu for 2 days to 3 days.

If people want to get rid of busy city life for a few days and enjoy the beauty of nature than Diphu is the best place to visit. It’s a good tourist destination and has a lot more to explore. People will get all kinds of recreational activities, and there are also many good resorts in Diphu. It’s a good place to go with family and friends