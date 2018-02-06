Diplomatic Mockery: China’s Threat India on Tawang Tunnel?

By Pradeep Kumar

China has threatened to respond through “economic means” if India “breaks” status quo in “disputed” border area miffed with India’s announcement of a tunnel to border district Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh,.

China will take “relevant countermeasures” if India seeks to “break the status quo” by constructing a tunnel in “disputed” Arunachal Pradesh, said a report in the Global Times, considered Chinese Govt’s mouthpiece, agency has reported.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitely has announced that India will construct a tunnel in the Arunachal Pradesh in Union Budget 2018.

China falsely claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of Tibet.“Sino-Indian relations are at a sensitive stage. The construction of the tunnel will complicate the border issue and may have serious consequences,” the Global Times said.

Questioning India’s development of infrastructure in border areas, the report said that China will have to respond if India “breaks” the status quo in “disputed region” by a unilateral action.

“The development of infrastructure can only play a limited role in improving the military’s combat capability, but it is more of a gesture by the Indian Govt to strengthen control in the region. If it is a unilateral action by India to break the status quo in disputed region, China has reason to respond to this,” the report said.

“China has plenty of chips with which to bargain with India, through political, military and economic means,” the agency quoted the report as adding. China’s reaction after FM Jaitely’s announcement reflects its irrational diplomacy as the proposal is as old as eight years as highlighted by me on 23.05.08.

The ambitious tunneling project bypassing Sela Pass to bring Tawang closer and make the journey less strenuous had brightened with NHPC conducting a techno-economic feasibility study and satellite survey. The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd (NHPC) will construct the tunnel as part of the 600 MW Kameng HE Project and the 1120 MW Kameng-I HE Project being executed by it in the Kameng basin. This tunneling will also help the Indian Army deployed along the frontier and the tourist flow.

NHPC sources had told this editor then that the tunnel will reduce the distance of 287-km from Bhalukpong by around 60-km and provide a smooth ride on an all-weather road to Tawang. Then chief minister Dorjee Khandu had mooted the ambitious plan and asked the NHPC to take up the project to overcome the communication difficulties.

Sela Pass, located 13,700 feet above e sea level, though a beautiful tourist spot, remains snow-bound during winter and becomes a major hurdle to commuters not accustomed to such heights where often breathing becomes difficult due to low oxygen level.

Once the tunnel is completed, targeted in three to four years, and double-lanning of Bhalukpong-Tawang road s complete, Tawang, located at 10,200 feet above sea level on Sino-India border and abode of 400-year-old Buddhist monastery, will attract many more tourists from far and wide than ever before.

BRO’s Vartak chief engineer K Y K Mahindrakar had informed that the work for double-lanning has begun whereas an alternative Orang-Tenga road to the existing Bhalukpong-Tawang one will be taken up soon to reduce the distance between Guwahati and Tawang by at least a 100-km.

The journey from Guwahati to Tawang will be a matter of a few hours’ journey once Bhutan Govt completes 20-km stretch from Tasigang in Bhutan to Bleting in Tawang. The 13-km missing link on the India side from Bleting to Lumla has already been taken up by the BRO.

Mahindrakar said besides conducting a feasibility study to bypass Sela Pass, studies will aim at avoiding Bomdila township (8,500 feet) and others at Nechiphu (5,600 feet) and Sessa, known as Arunachal’s ‘Orchid Paradise’, all in West Kameng district. Surrounded by breathtaking snow-clad mountains, Sela Pass that was witness to 1962 war with China, poses the greatest challenge to the BRO personnel in winter in maintaining the lone road which serves as a lifeline for the people and the defence forces guarding the frontier.

Sela, according to folklore, is named after a local girl who supported war hero subedar Jaswant Singh, who had fought a lone battle for 72-hours against invading Chinese in 1962. His spirit is still believed to protect the place. Sela supported him during his battle, brought him supplies and used to tend to his wounds. Legend has it that she killed herself in an act of loyalty when he became a martyr.

The fresh and crisp air of the pass kissing the sky mesmerizes the visitors and brings to memory the gallantry of the great soldier, who was conferred the highest military honour, Param Vir Chakra, for his bravery. Jaswant Garh, a few km ahead of the pass, stands tall as a testimony to his heroism.

Mahindrakar said the BRO will continue to maintain the present road having strategic and tourist importance. “We use Russian-make snow plows to clear the road blocked by snow and maintain it round the year. Six more snow plows are being procured from France to improve the efficiency of the men at work,” he added.