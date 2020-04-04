Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 04 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Direct jute mills to resume ops, Centre urges West Bengal govt

Direct jute mills to resume ops, Centre urges West Bengal govt
April 04
02:05 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Centre urged the West Bengal government on Friday to direct jute mills in the state, whichare shut due to the nationwide lockdown, to resume operationsin order to prevent any shortage in supply of packagingmaterials.

In a letter, the Union Ministry of Consumers Affairs,Food and Public Distribution told the state government thatmanufacturing units of packaging materials are exempted fromthe purview of the lockdown.

“Procurement operations of foodgrain, for whichavailability of packaging material like jute bales areimmensely required by major procuring states like Punjab,Harayana, Uttar Pradesh and Madya Pradesh where procurementoperations will begin from April and peak season is for onlytwo-three weeks only,” the letter said.

“Therefore, it is of utmost importance that jute millsimmediately resume operation to meet the requirements of thestates and FCI (Food Corporation of India),” it added.

Source: Business Standard

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.