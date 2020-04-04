Direct jute mills to resume ops, Centre urges West Bengal govt

The Centre urged the West Bengal government on Friday to direct jute mills in the state, whichare shut due to the nationwide lockdown, to resume operationsin order to prevent any shortage in supply of packagingmaterials.

In a letter, the Union Ministry of Consumers Affairs,Food and Public Distribution told the state government thatmanufacturing units of packaging materials are exempted fromthe purview of the lockdown.

“Procurement operations of foodgrain, for whichavailability of packaging material like jute bales areimmensely required by major procuring states like Punjab,Harayana, Uttar Pradesh and Madya Pradesh where procurementoperations will begin from April and peak season is for onlytwo-three weeks only,” the letter said.

“Therefore, it is of utmost importance that jute millsimmediately resume operation to meet the requirements of thestates and FCI (Food Corporation of India),” it added.

