Thu, 11 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Disciplinary Against Government Employee Joining Pen And Tool Down Strike

October 11
NET Bureau

The Arunachal Government has warned its employees that disciplinary action will be taken against them, if they join the pen and tool down strike as proposed by the Confederation of Service Association of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) from Thursday.

“Any government employee taking part in the pen/tool down strike shall be in gross contravention with CCS (Conduct) Rules, and such employees will be liable for disciplinary proceedings under CCS (CCA) Rules and other relevant Act/Rules,” stated an official release.

Taking serious view of the proposed strike, the government observed that the proposed strike, if continued, may lead to total breakdown of the state machinery and thereby resulting in violation of fundamental rights of many citizens because of non-functioning of the government, the release added.

While responding to CoSAAP’s demands, an official statement said that the Cabinet has decided to grant the House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Tough Location Allowance (TLA) despite the ‘precarious’ financial condition of the state.

“The decisions were taken by the state cabinet keeping very sympathetic view towards the members of the Confederation in spite of the fact that it will involve an estimated financial implication of approximately, Rs. 90 crores per annum,” said the statement.

The state cabinet also noted that “the recommendations of the 7th CPC have not been implemented in most of the states in the country, especially in the NE Region. In fact, implementation of allowances as per the 7’h CPC recommendation in the NE states, except in Sikkim, is a far-fetched dream.”

The Cabinet noted that a major share of the total financial resources are being spent on salaries, wages, OE/OC, repair and maintenance, POL etc leaving hardly any fund for spending on the necessarily required infrastructural facilities in the important sectors of the state.

The Cabinet also noted that the Govt. was not able to fill up the critical infrastructural gaps even in its priority sectors – health, education, agriculture, horticulture, etc. The increasing demand from CoSAAP in respect of grant of allowances as per the 7th CPC recommendations is going to further deteriorate the Financial position of the of the state and will leave no funds even for implementing some very important and ambitious schemes and projects announced in the budget for the FY 2018-19.

SOURCE: The Arunachal Times

