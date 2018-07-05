Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 05 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Disruption of Power Supply in Mebo, Arunachal

Disruption of Power Supply in Mebo, Arunachal
July 05
09:32 2018
The lone 33KV power supply line feeding entire area of Mebo subdivision and parts of lower Dibang valley district of Arunachal was snapped by uprooting of a few electrical poles at Siku river crossing point in the wee hours on Wednesday due to soil erosion by flooding Siku river.

The restoration works started by hiring JCB from 7.30 a.m and ended at 4.30 p.m. Initially the power supply was charged successfully. However, earth fault was reported after 40 minutes, thus plunging those areas under complete darkness till the compilation of this report.

The staff of Department of power led by Ajay Pertin, J.E.Mebo is still checking the line despite incessant rainfall.

The Executive Engineer has requested all those affected esteemed electricity consumers to bear with the Deptt of Power at this hour of natural calamity.

arunachal
