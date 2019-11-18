Dist. Level workshop on “ Grassroots Democracy & Voters’ Awareness” held

NET Bureau

Organized by the district administration a district level workshop on grassroots democracy awareness was held on Monday in Pasighat at the DC’s office conference hall under the chairmanship of ADC (Hq) Tatdo Borang. It was participated by ADC Mebo Hage Lailang, SDO Oli Perme, EAC Election Sibo Pasing, representatives of various CBOs, NGOs and youth organizations.

In his address, Borang stated that elections are the backbone of democracy adding that voting was the most vital aspect of participation as it gives citizens of India the right to choose their leaders who, in turn, are expected to represent their concerns and voices at appropriate levels in government. “Experience shows that people residing in rural areas may unaware of election processes, own rights and their duties about voting. Efforts by the Election Commission to generate mass awareness are often not adequate for grassroots level, which typically demand community meetings, voting awareness drives etc by district administration. We must create more awareness involving CBOs, NGOs and youth organizations so that voters should feel empowered and expressed their willingness to vote for the right candidates”, opined Borang. He also appealed the participants to spread the message to fellow friends/relatives/villagers who could not attend the campaigns so others could also learn about their voting rights and duties.

As resource persons, Dr. Putuli Langkam, Associate Professor (JNC) delivered lecture on local self-government and evolution of Panchayat Raj and Municipality in Arunachal Pradesh while Astt. Professor (JNC) Danggen Dameng spoke on electoral offences, corrupt practices and MCC. Other Resource persons Marshal Gao, Astt. Professor (JNC) and Khoda Lasa Circle Officer threw lights on duties and responsibilities of political parties and media and role of state election commission.