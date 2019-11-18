Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 18 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Dist. Level workshop on “ Grassroots Democracy & Voters’ Awareness” held

Dist. Level workshop on “ Grassroots Democracy & Voters’ Awareness” held
November 18
16:48 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Organized by the district administration a district level workshop on grassroots democracy awareness was held on Monday in Pasighat at the DC’s office conference hall under the chairmanship of ADC (Hq) Tatdo Borang. It was participated by ADC Mebo Hage Lailang, SDO Oli Perme, EAC Election Sibo Pasing, representatives of various CBOs, NGOs and youth organizations.

In his address, Borang stated that elections are the backbone of democracy adding that voting was the most vital aspect of participation as it gives citizens of India the right to choose their leaders who, in turn, are expected to represent their concerns and voices at appropriate levels in government. “Experience shows that people residing in rural areas may unaware of election processes, own rights and their duties about voting. Efforts by the Election Commission to generate mass awareness are often not adequate for grassroots level, which typically demand community meetings, voting awareness drives etc by district administration. We must create more awareness involving CBOs, NGOs and youth organizations so that voters should feel empowered and expressed their willingness to vote for the right candidates”, opined Borang. He also appealed the participants to spread the message to fellow friends/relatives/villagers who could not attend the campaigns so others could also learn about their voting rights and duties.

As resource persons, Dr. Putuli Langkam, Associate Professor (JNC) delivered lecture on local self-government and evolution of Panchayat Raj and Municipality in Arunachal Pradesh while Astt. Professor (JNC) Danggen Dameng spoke on electoral offences, corrupt practices and MCC. Other Resource persons Marshal Gao, Astt. Professor (JNC) and Khoda Lasa Circle Officer threw lights on duties and responsibilities of political parties and media and role of state election commission.

Tags
arunachal pradesh
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.