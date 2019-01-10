‘Distance From Yingkiong to Tuting Reducted to 40 kms for the Byorung Bridge’

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday dedicated the country’s longest 300-meter single lane steel cable suspension bridge over River Siang – also known as Byorung Bridge. He also laid the foundation for construction of district secretariat building.

Speaking at a public function in Yingkiong, Chief Minister said Byorung Bridge was built at the cost of Rs 48.43 Cr and was funded by DONER minister under NLCPR and will reduce the distance from Yingkiong to Tuting by almost 40 kms, whose earlier road length was 192km. He said the newly inaugurated bridge will benefit about 20000 people residing on both sides of the bank and will bolster defence preparedness.

Stating that good connectivity is the way forward for state’s prosperity, CM informed that centre has sanctioned 268 road projects worth Rs 3800 Cr under PMGSY. He said for Upper Siang district two PMGSY projects has been sanctioned and are awaiting tender by this January. The projects sanctioned are – 35 km road from Paling to Zido for Rs 82.10 Cr and 30km road from Zido to Bishing worth Rs 42.46 Cr, informed the CM. He said the project – Paling to Zido road was earlier assured by him in his Dec 2017 visit here to get it sanctioned fulfilling his promise.

Responding to popular public demand, CM assured to fund for construction of a new circuit house and to provide Rs 1.5 Cr as initial amount under Phase I with further assurance of more funding under Phase II.

For anti-erosion work for Yingkiong and Tuting, CM announced to sanction Rs 10 crore.

Chief Minister was accompanied by DCM Chowna Mein, State BJP President Tapir Gao, Health Minister Alo Libang, MLA Pasang D Sona and MLA Olom Panyang.