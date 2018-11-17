Distinct Name for Arunachal’s Naga Tribes on the Cards

October Edition, Statewide Arunachal Pradesh

The Naga tribes of Arunachal Pradesh will now gain proper status and position in the Scheduled Tribe list. They will no longer be referred to as “any Naga tribes” in the ST list of Arunachal Pradesh; rather they will be termed with proper names such as Nocte, Tangsa, Tutsa and Wancho etc. A Sushmita Deb report

From Homjong Matcha People of erstwhile Tirap district have no ethnic names. Though communities described or knew themselves as Nocte, Tangsa and Wancho in the past, the Constitution of India had shoved them into an unsorted miscellaneous can, called ‘Any Naga Tribe’. Therefore, people want to be identified by a specific ethical name, not as ‘any Naga’. But it is still dangling around their neck, like a locket, even after 65 years of the Indian republic.The central government has decided to give Scheduled Tribe status to the Naga tribes of Arunachal Pradesh which have been vaguely referred to in the ST list.

The naming of the Naga Tribes of Arunachal Pradesh is a step towards undermining the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NCSN)-IM’s demand for a separate Naga-dominated Nagalim or Greater Nagaland, comprising all Naga inhibited parts of Nagaland, extending to other states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. The term “any Naga” suggests nameless, unexplored, insignificant human species that might still be dwelling in the forest of Nagaland hills.

In a bid to assure the Nagas in Arunachal Pradesh regarding their long-pending demand for providing the Scheduled Tribe status, the central government has decided to initiate the process with the very first step of naming the tribes in a proper and documented manner as it has been vaguely referred to in the ST list. According to the norms, for the inclusion, exclusion or any other amendment to the existing names of Tribes in the ST list, a state government has to send a proposal to the ministry. The ministry further sends the proposal to the Registrar General of India (RGI) for further examination and approval. Once approved by the RGI, the proposal is sent to the National Commission of Scheduled Tribe (NCST). The ministry then prepares a constitutional amendment bill to incorporate the changes in the ST list and takes it to Parliament following approval of the Cabinet.

The entire process has been wrapped up but hr tribal affairs ministry and forwarded to the NCST for approval on July 25th this year and after all necessary procedures; the proposal was formally approved in a meeting held on September. The importance shown by the Government, to push this proposal can be felt by the fact that, the National Commission of Schedule Tribe deliberated and sent this its approval to the ministry in August, even without a full commission meeting.

The reference to the Naga tribes is not the only change to the ST list made by the Government. There are several other changes too. For instance, the tribe Abor has been removed, the tribe Khampti has been included as Tai Khampti and three tribes (Mishmi, Idu, Taraon) have been expanded to include Mushmi-Kaman, (Miju Mishmi), Idu (Mishmi) and Taraon (Digaru Mishmi). Moreover, instead of just one tribe name of Momba, there will be names like – Monpa, Memba, Sartang and Sajolong (miji).

As mentioned, if the naming of the Naga tribes of Arunachal Pradesh can undermine NSCN-IM’s demands for Nagalim or Greater Nagaland, then this step taken by the Arunachal Pradesh is highly appreciable by the neighboring states of Assam and Manipur because the Naga inhabited areas of these states were also demanded as a part of Nagalim or Greater Nagaland. Moreover every tribe, irrespective of wherever they inhibit, should have an identity of their own. The term “any Naga”, can hurt the sentiments of a tribe. The proper identification of the tribe is demeaned by the use of such terms.