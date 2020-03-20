District Coordination meeting on Prevention of COVID-19

NET Bureau

A district Level coordination meeting was held on Friday in the conference hall of DC Tawang to review the prevention of COVID-19. The district Administration Tawang has called this meeting to take first hand information and preparedness steps taken up by various organizations to prevent coronavirus infection in Tawang district. The representatives of Army, Paramilitary forces, Bordr Road Organisation other Central Govt organizations based in Tawang, Addl.DCs of Jang and Lungla, DMO, Medical Superintendent and District Surveillance Officer(IDSP) Khandro Drowa Tsangmo District Hospital Tawang attended the meeting.

The representative of Indian Army and other paramilitary forces stationed in Tawang informed the house that, all the preventive measures for the forces are being done. The personnels on leave have been given extension of their leaves, and those already joined and coming to Tawang are being screened at Guwahati, Khalaktang, Tenga and at their respective units, and are being quarantined in their respective units in isolation barracks under strict observation. They have been following all the instructions and regulations being given by govt and ICMR. The representatives further informed that local civilians working under BRO are also sensitized on Hand hygiene and to maintain safe physical gap between each other, all the vehicles are also being sanitized.

DC Tawang Shri Sang Phuntsok, appreciated the armed and para military forces and other central agencies for their preparedness and further said that,Local people of Tawang live in close proximity with Army, para military forces, BRO and other Cetral govt Agencies so we have to work in close coordination collectively to prevent any kind of eventuality. He further instructed the Addl.DC of Jang and Lungla to sensitize the Gaon Burahs of their respective jurisdiction through Circle officers and Home quarantine their villagers who has recently visited any infected state or came in contact with suspected COVID-19 patient. DC Tawang also informed the house about preventive activities being taken up by District Administration and Health department Tawang.