District Creation Issue in Manipur: Next Tripartite Talk on May 19

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has invited the State Government of Manipur and the United Naga Council (UNC) for the next round of tripartite talk on the district creation issue to be held on May 19, according to UNC sources. The talk will be held at Senapati district headquarters from 11 am, the sources added.

It can be noted here that the last tripartite talk was held on March 23, 2018. In that talk it was agreed upon that the next round of talk would be held on April 27. However, due to some ‘exigencies’ of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the talk was deferred.

It is worthwhile to mention here that, the first round of talk was held on March 19, 2017. In all these talks, the Ministry of Home Affairs has been chairing.

It can be recalled here also that, the UNC had imposed economic blockade in all the national highways which pass through Manipur for 139 days in protest against the previous State Government’s (Ibobi Singh led Government) action of creating new districts.

