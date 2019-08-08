District Development Committee Meeting held in Arunachal Pradesh

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday chaired the district development committee (DDC) meeting in presence of Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi, Lumla MLA Jambey Tashi, Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok, Tawang SP Sagar Singh Khalsi, HoDs, officers from various government departments and public leaders.

During the meeting each government department presented their work achievements, proposals and issues to the committee through PowerPoint presentation.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister urged the DDC committee in each district to prepare a short term as well as long-term 5-year perspective development plan for the district. He said whenever the financial position of the state is good, priority on the proposals from the districts will be set.

Chief Minister said topmost priority will be accorded to road communication saying that if good connectivity is achieved all other development will fall in line. He informed that to improve road connectivity in the state, the state budget has launched Chief Minister Comprehensive State Road Plan with fund allocation of Rs 100 Cr. He informed that these fund will be used for improving the motorable roads in all administrative headquarters. Besides health and education sector, Chief Minister said the state government is giving high priority for development of agriculture and allied sector.

To strengthen the planning process in Arunachal, Chief Minister emphasised on teamwork between elected representatives and government officers. He said elected representatives require proper support and guidance from the government officers to work on best proposals.

Emphasising on the need to abandon old path and to adopt a good working culture, Chief Minister said corruption will not be tolerated. He urged the heads of the departments to have proper plan and vision for the department. He directed the officers to focus on revenue generation and informed that the state government has set the target of Rs 2500 Cr this financial year. He said development can take place only when the financial condition of the state is good.