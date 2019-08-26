Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 26 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

District level quiz competition held at Tawang

District level quiz competition held at Tawang
August 26
17:59 2019
NET Bureau

The district level quiz competition under Innovation for Upper Primary and Primary school level under ISSE Samagra Shiksha Society, Tawang was conducted at DDSE Conference hall on 26th Aug 2019. The competitions at cluster level and Block level were conducted on 20th and 21st of this month informed DDSE Tawang.

District level quiz competition was participated by the winners of cluster and block level participants, and in all total three students each from upper primary and Primary schools of six blocks of the district competed. Speaking on the occasion DDSE Tawang congratulated all the participants and said “Winning and losing is part of competition, but participation matters. Co-curricular activities in schools, provides platform for students to develop personality and self confidence”. He further requested the teachers to find out the inborn talents among the students and encourage them in skill development activities also.

Headmasters and Teacher in-charges alongwith BEOs and officials from DDSE office were also present in the competition. The winners for Upper primary level quiz competition was First Kyidphel Block, second Mogto Bongkhar block and third was Lungla block, while for primary level Mogto bongkhar block was adjudged as first kyidphel block as second and Lungla block as third position, Jemeithang-Duitongkhar Block, Thingbu Block and Tawang block couldn’t bag any position.

Classic IAS Academy
