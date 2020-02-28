District level training of Census held at tawang

NET Bureau

Two days District level training on house listing,Housing Census and updation of National Population Register under Census of India 2021 began on Friday in the conference hall of DC Tawang. The training is being given by Ms. Bharati Chanda, Dy,Registrar General Census and Shri Mridul Das Statistical Inspector(Gd-I) and is being attended by all the Charge Officers and Technical assistants of Tawang District.

In his inaugural address I/C DC Tawang Shri Lobsang Tsering conveyed his wishes for the ongoing lossar festival and said all the concerned should take this training seriously because census works are not that easy as it seems, in many occasions people do not cooperate but we have to do our duty sincerely.

Ms Bharati Chanda, Dy,Registrar General census in her address said “even in ancient times the administrators used to do census, first time official census in India were done during British rule in the year 1872, but synchronized census of entire country were done in the year 1881. This will be the 8th Census of India since independence. She further added that this will be one of the largest administrative exercise even larger than general elections.

Earlier Shri Gumba Riba DSO(Stat)conveyed his welcome to all in the training. While I/C DC Tawang Shri Lobsang Tsering and Smti Dechin Droka Circle Officer felicitated the Officers and officials from census department shilling and Itanagar.