Thu, 11 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

DLMS destroys huge IMFL bottles

April 11
14:33 2019
NET Bureau

DLMS (District Liquor Monitoring Squad) this evening destroyed 1100 (eleven hundred) IMFL bottles at 21-Mile area in presence of EACHenkirLollen and DaktoRiba, DLMS Nodal Officer Kingman Komut, Inspector Abram Taying and representatives of ABK(ww) and WASE.

 

According to official source, in Siluk, Kiyit, Berung, 5-Mile and 4-Mile areas ABK(ww) membersextended their cooperation to the authority during seizer of four hundred IMFL bottles in the mentioned above locations. Aanotherfour hundred IMFL bottles were also seized by Flying Squadand police teams putting Nakasfor last few days across the district. Additional to three hundred (earlier seized) IMFLs from Police Station Malkhana were also destroyed today.

 

DC cum DEO Dr. Kinny Singhand SP Prashant Gautam took stock of development visiting Pasighat police station and commended the team spirit of officers and NGOs.

 

