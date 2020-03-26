DMO dismisses rumours of COVID-19 cases

NET Web Desk

Taking heed of the rumours spreading in the social media platforms about COVID -19 positive cases in Pasighat, the DMO East Siang has issued a press release stating it to be false and baseless. The District Commisioner further stated that stern action will be taken against those spreading rumours. Moreover, the authorities have urged the public that those who have been put into quarantine as a precautionary measure, should not be considered as COVID-19 positive patients.

In a press release issued by Dr Kaling Dai, East Siang, stated, “There is a rumour circulating in various WhatsApp group stating that there is one COVID-19 positive case in the district. The fact has been verified by District Surveillance Officer and found to be absolutely false and baseless. In our standard operating procedure all those who returned from infected states are put to home quarantine for at least 14 days, wherein the person quarantined is advised to maintain social distancing from rest of the family members and confined to his household. He is also advised to report to nearest health facility in case of development of symptoms like fever, cough and breathing difficulty.

Every household that is quarantined will be pasted with a notice that the home is quarantined and unwanted visit to the house is restricted. All home quarantine who have returned from infected states are not COVID-19 patients they are enlisted as suspect, since they have returned from infected states. Therefore, the public are hereby informed that pasting of quarantine notice should not be taken as a COVID-19 positive patient and they are also appealing to restrict movement of home quarantine people in their locality. In case of any quarantined person is seen mixing in public or found loitering around out of quarantine house the case may be informed to District Control Room at 8794837994 or at 0368-2222253 for legal action, as stated in the release.

Dr Kinny Singh, DC East Siang said, “No one should spread wrong message in the society and will be booked under appropriate law. Any persecution will not be tolerated”,