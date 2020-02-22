Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 22 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

DNSU serves ultimatum to take action against the liquor shops operating in Dimapur

DNSU serves ultimatum to take action against the liquor shops operating in Dimapur
February 22
13:57 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Web Desk

In accordance to the negative impacts of liquor/alcohol upon the youths, students and general public, the Dimapur Naga Students’ Union DNSU has recently issued a seven day ultimatum to the Commissioner of Excise, Dimapur to close down all the liquor shops and outlets in Dimapur.

The DNSU has further raised apprehension that despite the Nagaland Government had implemented a mechanism at place in order to curb the menace but practically nothing has been done.

In the statement the DNSU has demanded the concerned authorities to strictly adhere with the rules and regulations under the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act, 1989.

The statement further stated, “The Excise department had shown enough leniencies towards the sellers/producers/suppliers of Liquor in Dimapur. Therefore, DNSU and its Constituent – Units had unanimously resolved to serve 7 days Ultimatum to the Commissioner of Excise Dimapur to close down all the liquor shops, outlets and thoroughly check the flow of Liquor in Dimapur and to strictly adhere with the rules and regulations under NLTP Act. Further, on failure to comply with this ultimatum, the union will take its own course of action and the concerned Department will be held solely responsible for any untoward consequences.”

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.