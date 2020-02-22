DNSU serves ultimatum to take action against the liquor shops operating in Dimapur

NET Web Desk

In accordance to the negative impacts of liquor/alcohol upon the youths, students and general public, the Dimapur Naga Students’ Union DNSU has recently issued a seven day ultimatum to the Commissioner of Excise, Dimapur to close down all the liquor shops and outlets in Dimapur.

The DNSU has further raised apprehension that despite the Nagaland Government had implemented a mechanism at place in order to curb the menace but practically nothing has been done.

In the statement the DNSU has demanded the concerned authorities to strictly adhere with the rules and regulations under the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act, 1989.

The statement further stated, “The Excise department had shown enough leniencies towards the sellers/producers/suppliers of Liquor in Dimapur. Therefore, DNSU and its Constituent – Units had unanimously resolved to serve 7 days Ultimatum to the Commissioner of Excise Dimapur to close down all the liquor shops, outlets and thoroughly check the flow of Liquor in Dimapur and to strictly adhere with the rules and regulations under NLTP Act. Further, on failure to comply with this ultimatum, the union will take its own course of action and the concerned Department will be held solely responsible for any untoward consequences.”