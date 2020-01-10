Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 10 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

“Do Not Endorse Violence”: Sunny Leone On Masked Mob Attack In JNU

“Do Not Endorse Violence”: Sunny Leone On Masked Mob Attack In JNU
January 10
13:59 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Actor Sunny Leone, while speaking about the attack on JNU on January 5, said she is “pro-peace” and believes conflicts can be resolved if people engaged in a conversation.

On Sunday, a mob of masked young people stormed JNU campus in south Delhi and systematically targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

The actor said she doesn’t want to share her opinion on “the actual thing that people are fighting over” but wants to address the issue of violence.

“I think that there are many things that we can do if we put our fist down, if we speak to each other and stop the violence because violence is something that our children see and learn,” Sunny Leone told reporters on Wednesday.

She said violence doesn’t exist in isolation and has ripple effects.

“Violence doesn’t just affect just one person who is being violated or hurt. It affects the entire family because it also emotionally hurts them because their child is being hurt, their father, mother, sister are hurt.

“I am pro-peace and I do not endorse violence. I am sure that there’s some resolution that will come without violence here,” she added.

Source: NDTV

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.