Dobasipara Locality Bonds Community with Football and Feast

By Saidul Khan

In an effort to boost unity and sportsmanship in the community, the Dobasipara locality of Tura organised a month long football tournament to showcase the football talents of the area.

The tournament was unique as all the players from the locality were chosen by draw of luck and divided into six teams. The youngest player was 17 years old, while the oldest was around 50 years old.

The players and the teams knowing the fact that they would not be given any prize still played hard with all their might to win the title of Dobasipara Premier League champion.

In the final match held on Saturday afternoon Royal Enfield thrashed Avenger with 9-2 goals. The entire locality came to witness the match, which ended on festive note with a community feast.

“We organised the tournament to bring together the community and bond a strong relationship amongst each other and facilitate and encourage sports talents of the area”, said Sebastian Sangma, member of the organising committee.

He also said that as community we live in the same locality but hardly get opportunity to mingle and interact, such events brings us closer to each other and allow us to spend meaningful time.

The organisers invited Executive Engineer of urban affairs West Garo Hills H.P.N Sangma, civil sub-divisional officer of Chokpot Z.J. Sangma and vice president of Meghalaya Football Association Gino Sangma to attend the final match, who witness the tournament and encourage the spirit of sportsmanship and bonding of the community.

They also gave away the prizes to the winners, runners-up and other individual awards of the tournament. “Dobasipara locality has displayed an example to promote football at the grassroot level. Such events will allow the organisers to identify talents and spread awareness on playing football for a healthy living”, said Gino Sangma.