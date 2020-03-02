Doctor saves life mid-air

NET Web Desk

Setting an example of being a Good Samaritan one Dr Jego Ori, from Arunachal Pradesh, who was travelling from New Delhi to Guwahati, saved a fellow passenger’s life.

According to reports, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Arunachal branch honorary Secretary Dr Jego Ori was returning from Dubai-Abu Dabhi tour and was on his way to Guwahati from New Delhi in a Spice Jet flight.

Hearing an announcement from the flight crew about medical emergency, Dr Ori without wasting time went to the front seat where a family from Noida was travelling to Guwahati to visit their relatives, and their son was having difficulty in breathing.

As informed by the mother the child happens to suffer from cardiac ailment and he was having difficulty breathing due to panic attack after turbulence in the plane. Dr Ori gave him oxygen provided by the airline and kept him in forward position and after sometime the child became alright.

As per local reports, The Spice Jet Airways thanked Dr Ori and nominated him as the most favourite passenger of a day. He was offered to select gift item but honestly refused to accept saying, “As a doctor, it was my duty to offer help to a person in distress and emergency.”

He advised the airline authority to keep in the plane at least a pulse Oximeter to measure the blood oxygen level and the heart rate and, if possible, some emergency medicines.

Dr Ori is an ENT surgeon of Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science. He was awarded the prestigious ‘Tamrapatra’ by the IMA during its recently held conference in Madhya Pradesh.