Sat, 03 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Dogs Bite 3,397 People in a Year in Mizoram

February 03
12:50 2018
When a dog bites a man, it is not news, they say. But when 3,397 people are bitten by dogs in a year, it may be one.

A record maintained by Economics and Statistics department of Mizoram government said, 3,397 people of the state, mainly from urban areas, suffered dog bites during 2016-2017 financial year.

It said 1,363 of these victims were women and one person died due to dog bite during the period. Not just canine cases, the department has records of nips by cats and rats, besides snake bites.

At least 101 people including 55 women were bitten by cats, and 37 people – of whom 15 were women – were bitten by rats during the same period.

Altogether 221 snake bite cases were recorded by the department in the state in 2016-2017.

-PTI

Dogs Bite
