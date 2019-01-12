Don Bosco School Guwahati Lift’s Winner’s Trophy of Saevus Eco Achiever’s Quiz

NET Bureau

Rotary Club of Guwahati Luit hosted the Guwahati edition of the SAEVUS Eco-Achievers Quiz 2018-2019 in collaboration with Saevus magazine, the country’s foremost nature and wildlife magazine.

30 Teams of three participants, comprising one student each from standards 5, 6 and 7 from schools across Guwahati took part in the quiz championing the cause of the natural world.

City edition of the quiz was conducted by renowned quiz master Rajib Sanyal from Kolkata and consisted of a written elimination round and a quick-fire round for the six best teams. The winner, first runner-up and second runner-up teams from this round were presented trophies, certificates and backpacks from Skybags.

While Don Bosco School, Panbazar emerged as the winners and has qualified to participate in the national round, Sarala Birla Gyan Jyoti was the first Runners up and Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Silphukri were 2nd Runners up. The winning team from each of these city rounds will be pitted against one another in the national finale to be held in Mumbai in February 2019.

This was the second edition in Guwahati headed by Bhupen Medhi 7 Tushar Jalan.