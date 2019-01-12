Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 12 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Don Bosco School Guwahati Lift’s Winner’s Trophy of Saevus Eco Achiever’s Quiz

Don Bosco School Guwahati Lift’s Winner’s Trophy of Saevus Eco Achiever’s Quiz
January 12
13:37 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Rotary Club of Guwahati Luit hosted the Guwahati edition of the SAEVUS Eco-Achievers Quiz 2018-2019 in collaboration with Saevus magazine, the country’s foremost nature and wildlife magazine.
30 Teams of three participants, comprising one student each from standards 5, 6 and 7 from schools across Guwahati took part in the quiz championing the cause of the natural world.

City edition of the quiz was conducted by renowned quiz master Rajib Sanyal from Kolkata and consisted of a written elimination round and a quick-fire round for the six best teams. The winner, first runner-up and second runner-up teams from this round were presented trophies, certificates and backpacks from Skybags.
While Don Bosco School, Panbazar emerged as the winners and has qualified to participate in the national round, Sarala Birla Gyan Jyoti was the first Runners up and Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Silphukri were 2nd Runners up. The winning team from each of these city rounds will be pitted against one another in the national finale to be held in Mumbai in February 2019.

This was the second edition in Guwahati headed by Bhupen Medhi 7 Tushar Jalan.

 

 

Tags
Don Bosco Schoolnature and wildlife magazineSaevus Eco Achiever’s Quiz
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.