DoNER Gets Rs 3,000 Crore in Union Budget

The Ministry of Development of North East Region (DoNER) has been allocated Rs 3,000 crore for 2018-19 in the Union Budget — 11.8 per cent more than last year.

The Ministry had been allocated Rs 2,682.45 crore in the last Budget.

While no major projects were announced for the North East region, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley proposed the construction of a tunnel under Sela Pass, a high-altitude mountain pass located on the border between the Tawang and West Kameng Districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

-IANS