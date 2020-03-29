DoNER, NEC to give Rs 25 cr to fight coronavirus in Northeast: Jitendra Singh

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and the North Eastern Council (NEC) will contribute Rs 25 crore additional fund to combat the coronavirus in the Northeastern region, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

Singh also said the central government has decided to arrange dedicated chartered flights to the Northeastern states and other hilly regions for transportation of essential items during the 21-day lockdown.

The ministry of DoNER and the NEC will contribute Rs 25 crore as additional fund, over and above the already allocated funds, for COVID-19 related activities in the Northeast, Singh said here attending a video conference with officials of the DoNER ministry and the Shillong headquartered NEC.

He said Rs 25 crore will be made available by the ministry in addition to already allocated funds and this amount can be utilised for activities to combat the COVID-19 threat as well as gap funding required in the wake of the current situation.

The minister said precise areas of spending will be determined as per the requirement in consultation with the state governments as well as other stakeholders.

While the Ministry of DoNER primarily deals with the development projects in the Northeast, Singh said, it is also responsible for coordinating with other ministries and departments and at the same time seeking the welfare of all sections of people living in the region.

He said the announcement made is a humble gesture of sensitivity with which the DoNER ministry tries to approach every issue related to the Northeastern region and its people.

If required, further assistance whatever feasible will also be made, he said.

