Mon, 12 Mar 2018

Northeast Today

Donkupar Roy Elected as New Meghalaya Speaker

Donkupar Roy Elected as New Meghalaya Speaker
March 12
17:09 2018
United Democratic Party (UDP) president Donkupar Roy, the key partner in the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government, on Monday elected as the Assembly Speaker.

Roy, who is the longest serving legislator, secured 35 of the 56 votes, Pro-tem Speaker Timothy D Shira said.

Opposition Congress nominee Winnerson D Sangma secured 20 votes only. One vote was declared invalid and one MLA abstained from attending the session, he said.

Roy’s name was proposed by ministers James K Sangma, Samlin Malngiang, Banteidor Lyngdoh, Kymen Shylla and seconded by ministers Comingone Ymbon, Metbah Lyngdoh, A L Hek and Lahkmen Rymbui.

Shira declared Roy elected after the secret ballots were counted.

Roy was escorted to the chair by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma.

Congratulating the new speaker, Conrad said, “I am sure that with your long experience of being a member for seven times will give us the leadership we require.

I know you will be fair and just and I hope you will be able to run the House in the best possible manner.”

He also proposed to the speaker to organize training for first time MLAs. There are 36 of them.

Mukul Sangma, also former chief minister expressed confidence that the new Speaker will do justice to all the members of the House.

Roy has been a member of the assembly since 1988 and represented Shella constituency in East Khasi Hills district, first as an independent and now as head of the UDP.

PTI

Donkupar RoyMeghalaya Legislative Assembly
