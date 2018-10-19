Don’t Blame Government For #MeToo Allegations on Akbar: Singh

NET Bureau

Union Minister of State for External Affairs General VK Singh has supported the ruling dispensation over the sexual misconduct allegations against his counterpart MJ Akbar and has asked the media to keep the Modi government out of it.

“Whatever has happened was Akbar’s personal life. It should not be used to cast aspersions on the Union government,” Singh said while talking to India Today in Agra.

Akbar, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, is the most influential public figure named in India’s ongoing #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct. He resigned on Wednesday as a cabinet minister but maintains he is innocent.

Priya Ramani, a senior journalist, against whom he filed the case of criminal defamation, was the first of his many accusers. More than 15 woman journalists have accused Akbar of sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour. The allegations against Akbar, who is 67, date back to his career in journalism.

Sources close to the BJP said it was his personal decision to step down as the minister, but he remains a member of the party.

The other important factor was the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) that was unhappy with Akbar and conveyed its view to the government.

The defamation case against Ramani also had a massive backlash that showed the issue would not die down anytime soon. With two more women coming out - after the case was filed – with sordid tales of their experiences of being sexually harassed by Akbar, the party realised that this was not going to end well.

SOURCE: India Today