Mon, 29 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Don’t Contest Nagaland Assembly Polls: Naga Rebel Groups

Don’t Contest Nagaland Assembly Polls: Naga Rebel Groups
January 28
21:20 2018
Naga separatists on Sunday warned persons planning to contest the Nagaland Assembly polls not to sabotage the historical processes by taking part in electoral processes. Elections to the 60-member Assembly will be held on February 27.

Various Naga tribal groups including the powerful Naga Mother’s Association and Naga Student Federation had also urged political parties and those planning to contest as independents to refrain from contesting the elections to pave way for a solution to the seven-decade-old Naga insurgency ahead of the elections

“When Naga people as a whole have made a collective decision to forego election, we caution vested interests and unscrupulous persons not to sabotage the historical processes by filing nominations and indulging in electoral processes,” a joint statement of the seven Naga rebel groups stated.

The joint statement was issued after the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Issac Muivah’s (NSCN-IM) Kilo Kilonser, Hukhavi Yepthomi and Alezo Venuh had with the Core Committee of Nagaland Tribal Hoho and Civil Organisations (CCNTCHOC).

Appreciating the political parties for responding positively to “Solution, Not Election”, the Naga rebels said: “The negotiators are indeed overwhelmed by the unstinted support of our people, particularly at this juncture when the Naga are once again put to test.”

The NSCN-IM, which had signed the Framework Agreement to end Naga insurgency in August 2015 with the central government, had claimed that the decision to hold elections was bound to undermine the progress in the ongoing parleys.

In 2017, the Centre signed an agreement with a working committee comprising six Naga national political groups.

-IANS

