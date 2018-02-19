Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 20 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Don’t Let Money Overpower our Naga Identity: Liezietsu

Don't Let Money Overpower our Naga Identity: Liezietsu
February 19
21:17 2018
The ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF) on Monday called upon the state’s people to choose between preserving the Naga identity and money in the February 27 Nagaland Assembly polls.

“We should not let money power and false promises overpower our faith and our identity of being Nagas,” NPF president Shrhozelie Liezietsu said while addressing a NPF rally.

Attacking the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-BJP pre-poll alliance, Liezietsu said the alliance had nothing to woo the Naga voters with but only money and called upon the voters to take the right decision.

“In Nagaland, the church has seen the dangers posed by fringe elements to Naga society and are taking remedial measures,” he said and called upon the public to abide by the suggestions of the Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) and the Nagaland Christian Revival Church (NCRC).

The former Chief Minister claimed that the NPF alone would secure an absolute majority and protect the Naga people and their way of life.

The NPF President also asserted that the party accords top priority to the resolution of the long pending Naga issues, and that the NPF had always supported the Naga cause in the past.

-IANS

Naga People’s FrontNagaland Assembly PollsShrhozelie LiezietsuZunheboto
