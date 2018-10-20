Don’t Politicise the AmritsarTragedy: Navjot Sidhu

NET Bureau

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said that train running over Dussehra revellers in Amritsar was an accident and that nobody had done it intentionally. He, however, said there was a “big negligence” and asked his detractors not to do politics over the incident.

“It was an unfortunate incident. I talked to a few people who told me that some people were standing on the rail track and some were sitting on a stone near the track,” the minister said.

“When the effigy of Ravana was lit, some people retreated back. Then the train came with a great speed and there was no horn and people did not come to know (about the approaching train) and it happened in a matter of just one or two seconds,” he said.

Defending his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was accused of leaving the accident site without bothering about the victims, the state culture minister said she was attending to patients at the hospital when allegations were being levelled against her.

“When I talked to my wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Friday, she was in a hospital,” he said.

“I fought elections from here because of my wife. She has been working here. Friday night, when accusations were being levelled against her, she was with the patients. She called me up on Friday. She came to know about the incident before reaching home. She then immediately reached here,” Sidhu said.

The Congress leader visited local hospitals and met the patients and their relatives on Saturday morning. Sidhu said when he learnt about the accident, he was shocked. He added that he was away to Calicut for a function on Friday.

SOURCE: NDTV