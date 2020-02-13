Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 13 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Don’t take law into your own hands: Meghalaya Home Minister Lakme Rymbui

February 13
12:06 2020
NET Bureau

Newly appointed Home Minister of Meghalaya Lakme Rymbui on Wednesday stated that his priority is to ensure that the law of the land prevails across the State. Rymbui took over charge as the Home Minister on Wednesday after James K Sangma was stripped of the important portfolio on Tuesday evening.

Speaking to newspersons after assuming charge, Lakme Rymbui said, “I shall perform the responsibility reposed on me with all my integrity. My prime objective is to ensure that law and order are put in place; and there no place for any illegal activity in Meghalaya.”

In view of the ongoing agitation for implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya, the new Home Minister already has a task cut out for him. The other issue before him is the illegal extraction and transportation of coal in spite of the ban on such activity by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

To deliberate on the ILP issue, the Home Minister said that he has already invited members of the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) on Thursday. “There is no need to take law into your own hands when the government and the civil society are unanimous in the demand for introduction of the ILP,” he stated. On the alleged illegal coal mining and transportation of coal, Rymbui said, “No illegal activity will be tolerated!”

Source: The Sentinel

