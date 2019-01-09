Donyi-Polo VidyaNiketan Celebrates 22nd Annual Day

NET Bureau

Donyi-Polo VidyaNiketan (DPVN) School, Pasighat on Tuesday celebrated its 22ndAnnual Day at the Pasighat Solung ground. The occasion was graced by the local MLA KalingMoyong, BodongYirang, Pranjit Pujari, and many other eminent dignitaries.

The school authority presented the annual report showcasing the achievements of the students of the previous academic year in academics, sports, and extra-curricular activities. The event was a medley of music, rhymes, and dance etc by the students enthralling the audience with an energetic depiction of the mottos of Shiksha, Swacchata, and Ekta. The function’s most gratifying experience was that the entire programme was dedicated to paying tribute to Bharat Ratna, Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In his address, the Chief Guest, MLA Moyong appreciated the school fraternity for conducting the annual day in a befitting manner and also appreciated the effort of the school in motivating its students to spread the vision of one world through hope and aspiration. Moyong urged the students to study, play and participate wholeheartedly in all activities to maximize their potential and capabilities. He gave away prizes to the achievers on the occasion.