Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 09 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Donyi-Polo VidyaNiketan Celebrates 22nd Annual Day

Donyi-Polo VidyaNiketan Celebrates 22nd Annual Day
January 09
12:23 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Donyi-Polo VidyaNiketan (DPVN) School, Pasighat on Tuesday celebrated its 22ndAnnual Day at the Pasighat Solung ground. The occasion was graced by the local MLA KalingMoyong, BodongYirang, Pranjit Pujari, and many other eminent dignitaries.

The school authority presented the annual report showcasing the achievements of the students of the previous academic year in academics, sports, and extra-curricular activities. The event was a medley of music, rhymes, and dance etc by the students enthralling the audience with an energetic depiction of the mottos of Shiksha, Swacchata, and Ekta. The function’s most gratifying experience was that the entire programme was dedicated to paying tribute to Bharat Ratna, Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

 

In his address, the Chief Guest, MLA Moyong appreciated the school fraternity for conducting the annual day in a befitting manner and also appreciated the effort of the school in motivating its students to spread the vision of one world through hope and aspiration. Moyong urged the students to study, play and participate wholeheartedly in all activities to maximize their potential and capabilities. He gave away prizes to the achievers on the occasion.

Tags
22ndAnnual DayDonyi-Polo VidyaNiketanKalingMoyongPasighat
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.