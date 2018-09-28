Door of Arunachal Open for All Sections of Society: Chowna Mein

Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein said that the door of Pema Khandu led Govt is opened to all sections of the society. Saying that ATAL Conclave is the third conclaves conducted by the Govt within the last one year, the earlier being ‘Dream 2027 – Arunachal Conclave’ and ‘Perspective Planning on Resurgent Agriculture and allied Sectors’. He also said that the Govt in the last two years has also made the budget preparations a participatory one by inviting NGOs, CBOs, Women Organizations for consultations and all others including students via web portal, with the intend to involve every stakeholders in the policy making.

He further said, inviting youths in the ATAL Conclave is a befitting tribute to Former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna, Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has dedicated his entire life for the nation since from his youthful days.

He further said that the State of Arunachal, being the largest State in the North East Region with hilly terrains has many opportunities as well as challenges in the field of education, health, agriculture & allied sectors and connectivity, etc. With its strategic location, the State can also serve as the linkage between the ASEAN Countries and mainland India.

While citing that today’s youths are the future leaders, who will govern the affairs of the State as from amongst them would come our future bureaucrats, technocrats, politicians and businessman, etc. He called upon them to make optimum use of the platform and make meaningful deliberations and be a partner in drawing a roadmap for the development of the State in the next two decades, for the kind of Arunachal they wish to see by the year 2040.

He asked the expert panels comprising of senior govt officers to take notes of the deliberations and proposed a feasible roadmap, out of the deliberations, to the State Govt which would be implemented in the coming years.