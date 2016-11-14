Do’s and Don’ts of an Effective Essay

When it comes to writing an essay, many of you tend to take it lightly. You get inclined to follow things that you ideally should in order to display your efficiency at writing an essay. This article intends to make you aware about certain things that need to be done as well as certain things that need to be avoided while writing an essay.

Prior to letting you know the things that you should avoid while essay writing, I will let you know about things that you should keep in mind while writing an essay. These things that are the important part of the essay are as follows:

Pay attention towards the format: do not neglect the format. Stick to what ever format you have been given. Fulfil all the requirements. Stick to the word limit: if the word limit has been mentioned then do not overlook the same. Try to stick to it. If it says 200 then it means 200, nothing more, nothing less. Form proper paragraphs: do not write a passage but the paragraphs. This does not require any special efforts on your part. All that you need to do is break the passage into the paragraphs. Use vocabulary: use wide variety of words that you have at your disposal. This will help you to enhance the quality of your writing. Use idioms and proverbs: Using the proverbs and idioms will ameliorate the quality of your content. Use these as the starters for your paragraphs.

Now I will also let you know about things that you need to avoid while you are writing an essay. These things are as follows:

Avoid over use of phrases: Do not make use of two or more than two phrases in a single sentence. Doing so will reduce the charm of your essay. Do not commit spelling errors: This is the biggest mistake that one can make. Do not leave any vent for any sort of spelling errors. Do not write short forms: Do not go in for writing short forms like etc, i.e., can’t, won’t. Write the full forms. This is considered as an informal way of writing. Do not indulge in giving lengthy explanations: Do not give any undesired explanations. Write a statement, explain the same and exemplify the same. Do not cite excessive examples: unless and until not asked, do not cite examples from your personal life. If required cite the common examples that everybody can relate to.

These few things that might appear to be of little worth for you are actually the building blocks of the essay without paying attention towards without which you will not be able to write an effective essay. You can surf the http://essayshark.com/ site online in order to see how the ideas are blended in a perfect way leaving no vent for any sorts of error. This will enhance your writing skills.