DoT Adopts Ledum as Model Tourism Village

NET Bureau

A Tourism programme “Adopt A Village” was organized on Monday to promote Model Rural Tourism as a part of “National Tourism Day” observation in Ledum, the cleanest village of East Siang District.

District Tourism Officer,Tate Tatak while addressing the stakeholders and resources persons, explained the aims and objectives of the programme having said Ledum has full potentials to be a Model Tourism Village. He the appreciated the local committee members, village authority and common public as a whole for making Ledum a plastic-free village. He urged allto continue the SwachhtaAbhiyan programme regular basis to keep the village neat and clean.

Smty.Yane Dai,MD,DonyiHanggo Tours & Travel and Home-Stay operators of East Siang District also spoke on occasion. TalutSiram, General Secretary, ABK, East Siang District explained the importance of preservation of wildlife and its related benefits for Tourism development.

Gaon Buras in their speeches informed that the gathering that they have already banned hunting of wild animals and birds. Other activities of the day were field survey of the village, promotion of homestay, presentation of local handlooms & handicrafts, local cuisine and preservation of local architect.