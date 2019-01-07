‘DPVN Excelling in their Academic Pursuit’

NET Bureau

While attending as Chief Guest in the 22nd Annual Day Celebration of Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan, Pasighat on Sunday afternoon, Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong said that the school is excelling in their academic pursuits which are proved by the performances of the students in all front.

While lauding the efforts put in by the school staffs and its management committees, Moyong said that the DPVN Pasighat under Principal VK Jha is performing well but as a parents all of us also have a moral responsibility to teach good characters and incurs confidence building upon the students and their wards for overall personality development of the students. Moyong took reference many incidents like how some student gets spoiled studying outside the state and do only pleasure things. Also referring the recent inauguration of Bogibeel Bridge and other developments, Moyong appealed people of Pasighat to be tourist friendly and be more hospitable and he also appealed the teaching communities to incur knowledge of hospitality among the students from the lower classes. He also assured to sanction a Light Vehicle as memorandum submitted by SMC Chairman, Dana Moyong earlier in the programme.

Retired Director Elementary Education, Bodong Yirang, who is also President of Arunachal Shiksa Vikash Samity also spoke on the occasion and better for more educational improvement in the state and counted at length about the success of ASVS under which schools like DPVN, KGBV etc runs in the state. Others like Pranjit Pujari, Jt. Secretary PJSS and others also spoke on the occasion. Former Chief Councilor, Denong Tamuk, former ZPC Kaling Dai etc also attended the programme.

During the programme, excelling students in various fields were awarded trophies and many colourful cultural presentations were presented where one of the most revered themes on modern education-School Chale Hum was performed by the students recalling the contribution of former Prime Minister, Atal Behari Bajpayee under whose Prime Ministership, Sarva Shiksa Abhiyan was launched during his regime.