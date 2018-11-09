Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s Kolkata Home to be Acquired by Assam

NET Bureau

In a cabinet decision taken in Guwahati recently it was decided that the Assam government will acquire and restore music maestro Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s three-storied Kolkata house, where the Bard of the Brahmaputra had lived for around four decades and composed many of his masterpieces.

The decision was announced by Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while interacting with the media recently.

“The house at Golf Club Road at Tollygunge in Kolkata will be purchased for Rs. 1.7 crore. Additionally, Rs. 25 lakh has been earmarked for renovation work,” Sarma told reporters.

According to reports, the singer, poet and filmmaker, who shifted base to Kolkata from Assam in 1952, lived as a tenant at the three-storied house for several years before buying it in 1981.

He is known to have sold the property in the late 1990s after moving to Mumbai.

Assam Cultural Affairs Minister Naba Kumar Doley and Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal’s media adviser Hrishikesh Goswami had last year visited Kolkata to complete formalities for obtaining the ownership of the house.

The present owner, Sushil Dangi, who acquired the house 10 years ago, has agreed to the Assam government’s proposal, official sources said.

The property, once renovated, will house a memorial of Hazarika, they said.

The cabinet has also decided to buy the ancestral property of Hazarika at Kuthori in Nagaon district of Assam and convert it into a heritage site, the sources added.

SOURCE: NDTV